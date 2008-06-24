There's a Doctor in the house! And the boys in NYC are sellin'!

PBS didn’t just hire an educated, exciting pro to be their new Vice Presidents of Corporate Partnerships – they hired a doctor! LOREN MAYOR is already on the job in the DC area, focusing on revenue-generating areas like national sponsorships, licensing, and program underwriting. And she’s got her PhD from Northwestern as well as a Masters from University of Minnesota and a regular ol’ Bachelors from University of Chicago. Smart cookie. She comes to PBS from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting where she rose to finally hold the title Vice President, Media Strategies and Technologies. Dr. Mayor has also been a consultant for McKinsey & Company. Way to go, Doc Loren!

If you’re in middle school (or junior high school as I like to call it) or high school, you probably know all about Channel One Network, the in-school news folks out of NYC. Owned by Alloy Media + Marketing. Channel One has added not one, not two but three execs. MARC FELLER and JOHN CARLO are now each Senior Account Executives while KYLE NATHAN is an AE. Marc comes over from SportsNet NY (known as SNY) where he as an Account Manager. He’s also been with CBS TV and Katz. John was with RHI Entertainment (you might recognize them as Hallmark Entertainment) as an AE and was with CBS TV, World Wrestling and USA in sales positions. Kyle comes over from Connecticut-based WWE and has been national broadcast negotiator for GM’s MediaWorks’ Sports Group and DDB Worldwide. You go, guys!

