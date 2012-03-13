Telepictures' Hackner making transition to production role

Telepictures’ Lisa Hackner, executive vice president of creative affairs, is departing her current role at Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm to transition into a production deal.”

I started at Telepictures as the receptionist out of college and have stayed now for over 20 years. I’ve really grown up here and have had the great luxury of working with incredible professionals, including my mentor, Hilary Estey McLoughlin,” said Hackner in a statement. “Over the years, I have spent a lot of time in the trenches with our producers and often thought about transitioning into a more hands-on role. I feel so fortunate that Warner Bros. believes in my ability and supports my desire to develop and produce my own projects. With the entertainment business changing so rapidly, I am excited about the varying opportunities to create compelling content for syndication and beyond, including both traditional and non-traditional outlets.”

Over the past year, the Los Angeles-based Hackner has been deeply involved in the launch and production of Warner Bros.’ new first-run talker, Anderson, which is produced in New York.

“Lisa has been my right hand and played an integral part in Telepictures’ enduring success,” said McLoughlin, also in a statement. “She is one of the most talented and creative executives in our business and has always been a hands-on executive with a real passion for producing. I am thrilled that she will bring her extraordinary talents to this new producing role and Telepictures will continue to benefit in the years ahead.”

McLoughlin is starting a search to fill Hackner’s role as soon as possible.