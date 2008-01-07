From Teens to Teams to Technology

If you’ve got a teen in your house, you no doubt know about cell phone bills (cringe) and Channel One. They partner with Peacock Productions, which his NBC of course, and they do news in a teen way. With this year’s election, it’s a very important segment. Well, they have a new Executive Producer, ANGELA HUNTER. With a background in producing at TLC, Travel Channel, MSNBC, CourtTV, and fuse, Angela began her career as a reporter at CBS affil KUTV in Salt Lake City. Congrats Angela!

GSN, the network for games, has a new Senior VP of Ad Sales. The winner of that title is JOHN ZACCARIO. He comes over from ESPN where he held the title VP Digital Media Sales and Marketing. The Colgate grad will work in the Big Apple office and report directly to GSN President DAVID GOLDHILL. Cool.

DC area public TV’s WETA has promoted CHRISTOPHER LANE to VP of Engineering and Technology. I wonder if he’s at the Big Consumer Technology show in Vegas this week, since Christopher’s new job will require him to keep up with the latest in technology. That sounds like a fulltime job in and of itself!

Good work everybody! What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.