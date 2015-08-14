TCA: Top 20 Quotes From 2015 Summer Press Tour

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

The Television Critics Association summer press tour wrapped up Thursday after three weeks of panels at the Beverly Hilton spanning shows across broadcast, cable and streaming services. Here, in no particular order, are 20 of the funniest, most important and best lines spoken by the performers and producers of TV shows and network executives from B&C’s coverage:

• “I want to do jokes on Trump right now so bad that until then I’m just dry-Trumping” — incoming Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

• “It can be tough to work with your ex. It can be tough to be the executive producer on your ex’s show, especially when she’s a pig” — The Muppets star Kermit the Frog.

• “Luckily Comedy Central hasn’t limited me to 140 characters on the show” — incoming Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

• “I’ve been drunk since the show aired” — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Titus Burgess.

• “We can find Rob Lowe anywhere and have sex with him” — The Grinder star Fred Savage, on an idea for an app about costar Rob Lowe.

• "I think the good shows often get in the way of audiences finding the great ones" — FX Networks president John Landgraf.

• “There may be too much good TV. But I can’t imagine anyone saying there is too much great TV. There is a lot of stupid money going in a lot of directions” — Showtime Networks president David Nevins.

• “I don’t think somebody who is running for president and might possibly be the next leader of the free world could be banned from any activities at NBC” — NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, on Donald Trump.

• “Old TV shows used to age like fish. Not anymore” — Ash Vs Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell, on the proliferation of remakes.

• “This is all I can tell you about season 4: I’m in it, and it comes out sometime next year” — Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria.

• “I don’t think any of us could have forced Oscar to wear that mustache if Oscar didn’t want to” — Show Me a Hero creator David Simon, on star Oscar Isaac’s unflattering facial hair.

• “Our version has fewer dragons” — Nat Geo Wild executive VP and GM Geoff Daniels, on miniseries Big Game of Thrones (working title).

• "I don’t think it’s out of his system ...I think he wants to have something to say" — HBO programming president Michael Lombardo, on Larry David doing another season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

• “You write to the highest common denominator at Netflix, not the lowest” — Longmire star Gerald McRaney.

• “I go to craft services in my underwear. They’re all pretty much used to it” — The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin.

• “You’ll get to see a bunch of cool shit, and it will be live” — Best Time Everhost Neil Patrick Harris.

• “Our customers are also our competitors. The truth is, we're all part of one big content universe” — CBS Entertainment chairman Nina Tassler.

• “I really have to believe I’m a superhero” — Supergirl star Melissa Benoist.

• "It was very important for us not to do violence porn" — Wicked City creator Steven Baigelman.

• “There was always a silver lining. It covered my double chins” — American Horror Story star Kathy Bates, on playing a bearded lady.