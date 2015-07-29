TCA: Nat Geo Wild Orders Miniseries ‘Big Game of Thrones’

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Nat Geo Wild has greenlit miniseries Big Game of Thrones, which examines the predators and prey in Savute, a remote corner of Africa. The network bills it as a "wildlife epic starring rival animal clans battling for supremacy."

“Our version has fewer dragons,” said Geoff Daniels, executive VP and general manager of Nat Geo Wild, Wednesday at the TCA summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton, adding that "if there are any HBO spies in the room, it’s just a working title. You guys can lawyer down.”

Produced by Icon films in association with natural History Unit Botswana, the miniseries will look at predators such as lions, leopards, hyenas and wild dogs as well as prey like buffalos, elephants and zebras. The show, from Botswana-born producer Brad Bestelink, will debut on Nat Geo Wild in 2016.

In addition, Nat Geo Wild plans to honor World Lion Day on Monday, Aug. 10 with a full day of programming. The network aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting lions, especially topical after the death of Cecil the lion, who was part of an Oxford University research project and wearing a GPS collar. Daniels called it a “senseless killing,” adding that “news like this that reminds me and frankly all of us why we’re here.” The Aug. 10 marathon of Nat Geo Wild’s best lion programming, Daniels said, will once again emphasize the urgency behind the Big Cats Initiative.