Taormina promoted to SVP Olympics, Sports sales at NBCU TV Stations

Marion Taormina has been promoted to senior VP of Olympics and sports sales for the NBC Owned Television Stations, moving up from vice president.

In this expanded role, Taormina will lead the division’s newly created sports vertical that will focus on selling Olympics and NBC Sports properties, including the national representation of several regional sports networks that are part of the Comcast Sports Group.Taormina joined NBCUniversal in 2002 as director of business development for the NBC Owned Stations. Taormina spent two years as director of Olympic sales and was promoted in 2006 to vice president of Olympics and sports.

Most recently, Taormina’s team worked with the NBC Owned Stations to execute the division’s sales strategy around the 2012 London Olympics. As part of that effort, she and her team worked with key advertisers to create original programming for the Olympics-focused Ozone show, which aired daily in nearly 100 markets across the country throughout the Olympics.

Before joining NBCUniversal, Taormina was director of business development for Clear Channel Communications, where she created and managed marketing deals across 1400 radio stations as well as the company’s live entertainment and outdoor assets.