Station News from All Over

Let’s talk station-side news only this time. We’ll hopscotch all over and see what we can share.

Cleveland isn’t very warm this time of year (understatement alert) but there’s a hot bit of news to share, and it’s about a marketing pro. PETER NOLL, who has been Director of Marketing at WEWS, the ABC affil in Cleveland owned by Scripps, has been named acting General Manager. A native of Minnesota (so he’s used to winter temps) hasn’t been in C-town very long…just since July 07 after being CSD at Scripps Tulsa, Oklahoma station KJRH. Mr. N will act as GM until the station finds a permanent VP and GM. Lots of new responsibilities, Peter. Best of luck and so good to hear they turned to you.

Out in the City by the Bay, CBS’s KPIX has appointed JULIETTE GOODRICH to be their Noon Anchor. She’ll share the news-reading duties with Barbara Rodgers and Tracey Humphrey, who is weather anchor. Yep, Juliette has already started. A California girl through and through, she’s from Pleasanton and began her TV career there after getting a degree in Communications from UC Davis. She’s worked in Redding, Chico and Sacramento before joining KPIX, which calls itself CBS5, in 1997. Congrats Juliette!

Stately Richmond Virginia, state capital of the Old Dominion, is home to Sinclair’s FOX affil, WRLH, where General Sales Manager STEVEN GENETT has been promoted to General Manager. It’s not his first time as GM – he’s sat in the “Big Chair” as Vice President and General Manager of WFXV and WPNY in Utica, NY. He’s been a sales exec with WYOU in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA, as well as WPXT and WPME in Portland, Maine. The Art Institute of Pittsburgh grad began his broadcast career at WOLF in Scranton, PA. Great to hear, Steven!

Out at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, IA (Magid Country, eh?) comes word from another Sinclair station. APRIL STAMP is the new News Director of this CBS affil. She’s making the transition from being ND at KWQC in Davenport. The Iowa State grad must feel at home in the Hawkeye State and no doubt glad to be on home state turf. She’s also worked in Oklahoma City, Kansas City and Des Moines, Iowa’s capital. Cool!

And finally another San Francisco station has an announcement. TOM SINKOVITZ joins NBC11/KNTV as political reporter and fill-in anchor for NBC11 News. Tom began his career with the Armed Forces Vietnam Network when he was in Saigon in 1969. He’s worked as anchor and reporter in Pennsylvania, Cincinnati, Baltimore and Atlanta before coming to SF 18 years ago. He was with KRON until he left in 2006. Tom has a twin brother, who’s also a TV journalist in Pennsylvania. And he’s the father of twins. Things are always twice as good with him, eh?

