Starting The Week Off with a Bang

Congrats to JIM CROWNOVER, who was just named Creative Services Director for Tribune Broadcasting’s Northwest Regional Operating Center, which includes television stations KCPQ-TV/KMYQ-TV in Seattle and KRCW-TV in Portland. Jim moves up from Creative Services Manager, More info on Jim click here.

Talent development and event production…doesn’t that sound like fun? Work, yes. But more fun than not. It’s what CASEY PATTERSON does and she’s been named Senior Vice President, Event Production and Talent Development for Spike TV and TV Land. It’s all part of the MTV Networks out of NYC. She’s an Awards wizard, having created the Video Game Awards, Scream Awards, Guys Choice Awards and the TV Land Awards. Wow…how interesting. As his her background: she’s a producer for VH1, FOX, NBC and CMT and co-creator of syndie’s The Sharon Osborne Show. Congrats on your new title, Casey!

Fisher Communications has a new Acting CFO. JOSEPH LOVEJOY is taking the place of S. MAE FUJITA NUMATA. Joseph has been a Sr. VP at Fisher since 2006 and has worked in several capacities like Media Ops and Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. Before Fisher, Joseph was with Duff & Phelps and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He’s a grad of Arizona State.

Bravo to LISA HSIA who’s come aboard the cable net in a position they made just for her: Senior Vice President, New Media and Digital Strategy. Since joining Bravo in 2005, Hsia has supervised the launch of over 60 mobile campaigns for the network’s series on multiple wireless carriers and on ten wireless websites, as well as the launch of the "Top Chef" mobile game. Prior to Bravo, Hsia was a news executive at NBC News, supervising the TODAY show, Dateline and NBC News Productions. The Harvard grad (her degree is in documentary filmmaking) has had a long career as a producer in news, feature films and documentaries, including PBS’ "Made in China " and "The Emperor’s Eye: Art and Power in Imperial China." She was awarded the Michael Rockefeller Fellowship and the John S. Knight Fellowship at Stanford University and is currently studying for an Executive MBA at Columbia University Business School. Wow…impressive.

But wait..there’s more from Bravo to cheer about. Reporting into Hsia, will be MARI KATSUNAMA, Vice President, Digital Strategy for Bravo Media. On the new media side, GAYLE MALTZ MEYER has been promoted to Vice President, New Media so she’ll oversee Bravo’s programming opportunities in new and emerging media, including wireless and interactive TV. She’s a Princeton grad.

