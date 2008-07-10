She Can Make Stars plus a Desert Switch

Any of you with acting on the horizon will want to be extra nice to DAWN STEINBERG, who’s been named Executive Vice President at Sony Pictures Television. She’s now their casting chief, responsible for eyeing the talent and picking the very best for each of the series, specials and entertainment projects, including online and mobile productions. She reports to ZACK VAN AMBURG and JAMIE ERLICHT, the studio’s programming and production co-presidents. Before Sony, Dawn did her casting for NBC Studios and before that was VP of casting for Mike Ovitz’s Artists Television Group. I need to ask her how one gets into casting as a career. VERY Interesting! Congrats Dawn!

Staying in the Valley of the Sun is RON PARODI, who’s the new National Sales Manager at FOX10 and My45, KSAZ and KUTP respectively. Ron’s been NSM for FOX Sports Net Arizona for the last five years. The AZ State grad has also been COO for Executive Aircraft Services and Managing Director for the Trammel Crow Company. At the FOX-owned duopoly, he’ll report to VP and Director of Sales MELLYNDA HARTEL.

