Scarlata named VP, design, Comedy Central

Chris Scarlata has been promoted to vice president of design at Comedy Central. In his new position, Scarlata will oversee the promotional design of the Comedy Central brand across all media and report to Bob Salazar, senior vice president and executive creator director of brand creative.Scarlata has been with Comedy Central since 1998, most recently serving as design director for on-air promotions. Prior to arriving at the network, Scarlata was a designer at Howlett and Co. He graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in fine art/graphic design and political science.