‘Scandal’ Calls Davis as She Joins Disney/ABC

It doesn’t take a lot of research to find out what Cindy Davis’ favorite show is.

Davis, who is joining the Disney/ABC Television Group as executive VP, consumer experience from Wal-Mart, hasn’t worked in the television business before, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a fan.

Asked if she’s a viewer, Davis practically gushed. “Oh my gosh, yes. Scandal is my all-time favorite show. In fact I’m counting the hours till Sept. 24th when the new season premieres,” she said.

She said she watches both live and on demand. But when Thursday night rolls around she plans to be in front of the seat. “I’m like most consumers, I’m sure. I consume media in a lot of different ways.”

Davis sounds pretty excited to be part of showbiz. “I have had the opportunity to work in a number of different industries. I’m lucky to have been an avid consumer of most of them. And Disney and ABC are right up there on my list,” she said.

There may be one downside to the move. Davis will be losing her employee discount at the huge retailer. “It will be tough because I do all my shopping a Walmart and Sam’s Club, so that one will hit me the hardest,” she said.

