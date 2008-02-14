Sales All Over

Happy Valentine’s Day ya’ll. Thought a Sales focus would be a good idea today, so let’s hear about the folks bringing in the dough that makes the bread rise.

Out in the Pacific Northwest, in the Rose City, Portland, comes word that an old buddy of mine is now General Sales Manager at CBS affiliate New Vision’s KOIN. LYNN BAILIE is onboard as of Monday. She’s a sales vet who’s owned her own agency in NYC as well as headed up sales efforts at Post Newsweek’s station in Jacksonville, Belo’s KHOU in Houston and WCNC in Charlotte. Lynn, who grew up in Philadelphia, is a gourmet cook as well as an animal lover, so I’m sure she’ll be seen throwing her intelligence and influence into some worthy animal causes, if she hasn’t already. Congrats, Lynn!

Down the Pacific Coast comes word that CHRIS FLYNN is the new General Sales Manager at KBWB, the indie owned by Granite in the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose market. Mr. Chris will report to CRAIG COANE, President and GM. This is such a cool homecoming story – because Chris began as a camera operator oh so long ago at Granite. Love those kinds of stories. He’ll be coming over from Spotrunner and he’s also been in sales management at KPIX. Definitely a man whose heart is in SF.

Moving east, we find ourselves in NYC where SHEILA BUCKLEY has been named Vice President of Ad Sales for The Weather Channel Interactive, aka TWCI. The Darien, CT resident has a long history of sales with Time, Inc, where she worked as publisher with such publications as Sports Illustrated for Kids. Cool. She’s a Boston College alum who’s active in the Interactive Advertising Bureau. Stay warm with that new job, Sheila.





Down at Four Penn Plaza, which is Madison Square Garden, we hear that KATHRYN KERRIGAN is the new Sr. VP of Sales Planning and Analysis, a newly created spot, at the Madison Square Garden Media, known by one and all as MSG Media. She’s coming over from a seven-year stretch at Discovery Communications where she was most recently VP Ad Sales & Analysis. The City University of New York grad also earned an MBA from St. Johns U. Enjoy that new job, Kathryn!

Bidding adieu to MTV, where he was Sr. VP, BOB FLOOD is joining FOX News and FOX Business Net as VP of Integrates Sales & Insights. Bob’s also worked at Optimedia as well as



Media buying slots at big agencies like AW Ayer. You go get ‘em Bob!





And moving east still further, we find ourselves in London, where MAX RAVEN will be officing (splitting his time of course between Londontown and NYC) in his new role as Senior VP CNN International Ad Sales. He’ll be handling UD, USA and Scandinavia. Wish I could have talked to him…he sounds fascinating!

