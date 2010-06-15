Rowe, Golihew each upped at Warner Bros.

Scott Rowe and Tammy Golihew each have been promoted at Warner Bros., which has been promoting execs in droves over the past month or so.

Rowe has been named senior vice president of worldwide communications of Warner Bros. Television Group, a newly created position. In this new role, he’ll be responsible for managing all communications for Warner Bros. Television Group. That includes handling executive interviews, marketing functions, international and domestic cable, and syndication distribution. He’ll oversee trade, consumer, online and business press.

“Scott is passionate about television, he gets what we do and he knows intuitively how to generate media attention around our consumer initiatives and business objectives,” said Lisa Gregorian, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Television Group, in a statement. “We’ll look to tap Scott’s expertise in communications and longstanding relationships with the media to help us get our messaging out as broadly, effectively and engagingly as possible. We’re excited to have him join the WBTVG team.”

Rowe has been senior vice president of corporate communications for Warner Bros. Entertainment since 2006. Prior to that, he spent seven years as vice president of corporate communications. He comes from the distribution side of Warner Bros.’ business, where he was started as director and then vice president of worldwide television distribution publicity, responsible for press for Warner Bros.’ syndication and first-run business units. He joined the company in 1994 as manager of publicity for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Through it all, he has managed to maintain his wonderful sense of humor.

Prior to joining Warner Bros., Rowe spent seven years in Fox’s publicity operations.

Golihew was promoted to senior vice president of publicity for Warner Bros. Television. In her new role, she’ll oversee all consumer publicity and strategic business communications related to programming from Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Television, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros.’ digital shop, Studio 2.0. She reports to both Peter Roth, president of Warner Bros. Television, and Rowe.

“Tammy’s promotion is remarkably well-deserved,” said Roth in a statement. “She has a terrific business acumen which, combined with her publicity experience and great relationships with our shows and network partners, has delivered strong results.”

Golihew joined Warner Bros. in 2006 as vice president of publicity in Gregorian’s worldwide television marketing unit. During her tenure, she has overseen communications for Warner Bros.’ international and domestic television distribution units, and served as the second for publicity efforts related to WBTV, WHTV and WBA. She will continue to serve as WBTVG’s communications point person for the annual Comic-Con International convention in San Diego.

Before joining Warner Bros., Golihew worked in entertainment publicity for more than a decade. She was previously vice president of entertainment at BNC Public Relations. Prior to that, she was director of media relations for Sony Pictures Television. And perhaps most importantly, she always wears great shoes, even when she has to work on holidays.