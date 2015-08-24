Rival Networks Run Promos During ‘Fear’

AMC wasn’t the only network banking on the zombie appeal of Fear the Walking Dead.

On the Comcast system to which I subscribe, I saw promos for several TV shows during the premiere episode of the Walking Dead spinoff.

The ads were for several FX shows, including American Horror Story—a particularly good fit with the horror of a zombie apocalypse—and the upcoming The Bastard Executioner. Also being promoted was Blindspot, a new drama from NBC, a unit of Comcast. Whether the networks bought the ads from AMC or they were local cross-channel spots, they banked on a big audience turning out for Fear.

AMC promoted itself with an image ad for the network that talked about “life imitating AMC,” plus promos for The Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels and the upcoming Into the Badlands.

Advertisers turned out as well, reportedly shelling out from $235,000 to $370,000 per spot. The first half of the premiere was brought to you buy Mercedes-Benz. The second half was brought to you by Nationwide Insurance. And T-Mobile offered subscribers access to exclusive content by using the Shazam app.

Movie studios were well represented with firms including The Martian, Black Mass, The Scorch Trials, The Visit, and No Escape being promoted.

There was also a big group of fast-food outlets advertising during the show including Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Dunkin' Donuts and commercials for Slim Jim and Red Baron Pizza. Do flesh-munching monsters really make viewers think about getting something to eat?