RIP Lauren Anne Heller

A person near and dear to many TV marketers passed away just before Thanksgiving: Lauren Ann Heller, 49, died on Nov. 24, 2010, in Corona del Mar, Calif.

A veteran media marketer, Heller owned her own eponymously-named firm for the past five years, specializing in strategic partnerships, promotion developments, media planning, synergy, event marketing and agency reviews – much of the stuff that’s so important to the business of media but happens behind the scenes.

Prior to taking that leap and going out on her own, Heller was vice president of alliance marketing for Disney from June 2000 to April 2004. Before that, she was vice president of media, entertainment, licensing and beverages for Taco Bell Corp., from July 1991 to June 2000. She got her start in the business as a media planner for Marsteller, where she worked from 1983-85.

Heller graduated from Ohio State and remained a devoted Buckeye fan for the rest of her life.

Heller, previously of Short Hills, N.J., is survived by her mother, Joan; two sisters, Susan and Karen; and one brother-in-law, Yuda. Her father, Jerry, previously passed away.

As those who knew and loved her put it: “A loyal friend, respected colleague, and avid Yankees fan, her love, generosity and caring for others were felt by all who knew her. We shall miss her humor, candor and the light that she brought to all our lives. Rest in peace.”