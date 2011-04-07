Restivo promoted to VP, programming research and sales strategy at NBCU

Roy Restivo has been named vice president of programming research and sales strategy for NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. He will report the Jeff Dellin, NBCU’s senior vice president of market research.

In this new role, Restivo will “identify, analyze and recommend new business opportunities in the syndication station sales arena by formulating and executing research strategy.” He’ll also “support senior management in the development of long-range strategic plans for the division’s various brands.” Finally, he’ll “continue to oversee national and local market sales research” and “support the national syndication sales team with the specialized research presentations supporting their local market sales pitches.”

Several syndicators have been creating these sorts of positions as they try to figure out how to best navigate a local television environment in which TV stations need acquired TV programs more than ever, but are having a harder time making the economics work due to fragmented audiences. As a result, syndicators are working to become more strategic and streamlined in order to maximize revenues for themselves and their customers.

Restivo has been VP of research at NBCU since 2004, and prior to that was director of research for NBC Enterprises since April 2001. Restivo came to NBCU from Playboy Entertainment Group where he was director of scheduling and operations. From 1997-99, Restivo was a senior research analyst for Carsey-Werner Distribution, which distributed such shows as Roseanne, 3rd Rock from the Sun and The Cosby Show. Prior to that, he was an attorney. Restivo graduated Magna Cum Laude from USC with a JD and an MA in Mass Communications. He and his wife live in Woodland Hills, Calif.