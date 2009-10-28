Remembering Brent Felgner
By Joel Topcik
Veteran business journalist and Broadcasting & Cable contributing editor Brent Felgner passed away from cancer on Oct. 26 at his father’s home in Florida, to which he and his wife had relocated earlier this year. Felgner was 57 years old.
Please share memories of our dear friend and colleague by leaving a comment below.
