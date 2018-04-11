Ratings Bounce For Return Of ‘Saints & Sinners’

The season 3 premiere of Bounce’s drama Saints & Sinners racked up the most viewers the network has ever gotten for one of its original shows.

Saints & Sinners collected an average of 681,000 total viewers on Sunday, an increase of 20% from the show’s season 2 premiere at 9 p.m. With the addition of the midnight (E.T.) rerun, the episode reached 1.2 million unduplicated viewers.

Delivery of adults 18 to 49 was up 14% and .adults 25-54 were up 23%.

Among African-American viewers, Saints & Sinners was the No. 3 show on cable, behind AMC’s The Walking Dead and Your Husband is Cheating on Us on Bravo.

Bounce aired marathons of season 1 and 2 of Saints & Sinners on April 7-8 in advance of the season 3 premiere and drew a 3.3 million total viewers.