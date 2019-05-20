Randi Schatz Named VP, Market Leader of ‘B&C’ and ‘MCN’

Future plc has announced that Randi Schatz has been named VP, market leader of Media Entertainment at Future plc, responsible for the unit’s two leading brands, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.

Schatz, formerly the president of Avenue Media in Manhattan, has a long career in sales and media, including at B&C and MCN. While at Avenue, she helped transform the business through multi-platform offerings including print, TV, web, and social media marketing and live events.

“I'm thrilled to join iconic brands like B&C and Multichannel News,” said Schatz. “And I look forward to building an even bigger audience for the great content and analysis we produce, whether it’s our award-winning magazines or the one-of-a-kind events.”

“We’re delighted to have a veteran market leader like Randi to represent our most valued and well-known brands,” said Christine Shaw, managing director and senior vice president, B2B at Future plc.

Multichannel News and B&C are owned by Future plc, a publicly held global multiplatform media company, specializing in consumer and B2B sectors including technology, gaming & entertainment, music, creative & photography, home interest, education and television