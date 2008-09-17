QVC, WHO TV, WGGB TV and MI6

Things are hot at West Chester PA’s QVC. Another hire has been RICH LAUER, now the VP of Technical Design Services. It’s all about distribution and engineering it seems. He comes over from being Prez and CEO of Eddie Bauer’s Fulfillment division, bringing 25 years of experience to the new role. He’s an Ohio State U grad.

Des Moines’ NBC affil WHO-TV announced some Sales Department changes. ALLYSON SANDER (the blonde on the right), a 7-year veteran of the station, has been promoted to Director of Sales Marketing and Research, up from Admin Ass’t. Iowa State U grad FAYE JEAN SENNE (the brunette on the right) comes over from KDSM Fox to be an AE. And former WHO intern JARED L. HARRIDGE (the guy on the left) comes back to the Local TV LLC station as an AE as well. Congrats everybody!

Up in western Mass, ALEX SHAW is taking his first whirl at running a creative services department at WGGB TV. He’s got tons of experience and comes north from Palm Beach, where he worked at WPTV. /As a Boston U grad, he’s come full circle. More info on Alex, click here.

Congrats to TONY KEY,(below right) Ubisoft’s Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing, and JONATHAN SIMPSON-BINT, (below left) Future US’ President. These two are now co-chairs of MI6, the video game marketing association. Not the British Secret Intelligence Service of the same name.





