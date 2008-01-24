Providence, HBO, Cartoon and MSG...oh my!

Providence, RI based LIN has tapped a Hampton Roads, VA resident to be their new Director of Diversity. Congrats to ROSETTA ROLAN, who has handled community affairs for LIN’s WAVY and WVBT (NBC and FOX respectively) as well as programming for WTVR in Richmond. Rosetta holds a degree from Virginia Commonwealth U – in mass communications of course. One of her main focuses will be bulking up the LIN TV Minority Scholarship Program. Good job, Rosetta!

Show of hands…who knows Providence was once nicknamed the Beehive of Industry? Buehler…Buehler? Speaking of Providence, the ABC affil there has a new regional sales manager. WLNE, owned by Global Broadcasting of Southern New England, has named CARL MILLER regional sales manager. Carl holds a degree from UNC Chapel Hill. Cool.

It’s not TV – it’s HBO, and they’re excited about their newly named Exec VP of Corporate Communications. 27 years and a lot of excellent work have paid off for QUENTIN SCHAFFER, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications at the premium cable net. Quentin held his former title, Sr. Vp of Corporate Communications, since 1999 and has been with HBO since 1980, when he began as a Sr. Publicist. Heartfelt Congrats!

The Cartoon Network and Boomerang have picked ADINA PITT to be the new VP of Content Acquisitions and Co-Productions. Based in NYC, the lovely Adina will report to ROBERT SORCHER, Chief Content Officer for Cartoon. She gets to go to all the programming markets, like MIPTV, MIPCOM, Kidscreen and the upcoming NATPE in Vegas, baby. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Pitt graduated from both Brandeis U and NYU, where she got a Masters in educational communication and technology. Sounds like a perfect job for her!

MSG Media, part of the Madison Square Garden enterprises, has a new Sr. Coordinating Producer, Original Programming, Features and Post-Production. Wow. His business card must be one of those supersized ones! Congrats go out to MARC MONDRY, who comes over from 12 years at Rainbow, where he did sports programming. Remember Marc, those signs in Chinatown about no MSG have nothing to do with your company.

