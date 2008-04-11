Promotions All Over

Internal and External Affairs. No, we’re not talking politics or Hollywood morals. We’re talking Comcast and two promotions. JOSEPH W. WAZ, JR. (pictured on the right)is the new Senior Vice President of External Affairs and Public Policy Counsel, and KERRY KNOTT (pictured on the left) is the new Senior Vice President of Government Affairs. Ok, so maybe there is a bit of politics here. Joseph has been with Comcast since 1994 and is extremely active in all kinds of community events, currently serves as Chairman of the Board of the Settlement Music School, the nation’s largest community school of the arts, and as Vice Chair of the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship. He’s a Boston U grad with a law degree from Uconn. Auburn grad Kerry is another active one, chairing the Board of the C.S. Lewis Institute in Springfield, Virginia and many other roles. Great job you two!





Out in Culver City on the West Coast comes word that Sony Pictures Television International (SPTI) has promoted JANET TSAI DARGAN to Senior Vice President, Business Development. She’ll be in charge of international scope developments. The Brown grad has an MBA from Wharton and has worked at Universal Studios and Paramount Pictures, having begun her career at Bank of Boston. Great to hear, Janet.

Another promotion involves MIMI THIGPEN, who’s now Senior Vice President of Strategy for Cox down in Atlanta. Mimi is a Clemson grad - her degree was in Mathematical and Computer Sciences with a concentration in Business Administration, Marketing and Finance. Great!

Another promotion at Cox involves MONTIE PACE, who is now VP of Business Operations. Montie will continue providing overall direction for financial and operational functions within Cox’s Eastern Division systems, which include operations in New England; Hampton Roads (VA), Northern Virginia, Roanoke (VA), Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas, Omaha, Central Florida and Gulf Coast (FL). He’s a UVA grad from the Old Dominion state.

San Jose based ICTV, which does ActiveVideo, has grabbed TV producer and biz development vet DUNCAN CAMPBELL to be VP of Business Development. Duncan, whose career has included positions with major cable networks and leading interactive media companies, most recently had been general manager and head of United States operations for Two Way TV. The Duke grad has been a producer for Larry King, Fox News, CNN and HGTV.

