A plethora of promotions

The 35 hours of local news (not counting breaking situations) produced by Hubbard’s ABC affiliate KSTP in the Minneapolis – St Paul market are now the responsibility of news director LINDSAY RADFORD, who steps up to the news boss chair after being assistant ND as well as an EP. The Northwestern grad (with bachelors and masters in journalism) has paid her dues working at Hartford’s WVIT, Denver’s KCNC, CNBC, El Paso’s KVIA, Colorado Spring’s KKTV as well as across-the-street competition WCCO in the twin cities. Best of luck, Lindsay!

Making sure all the financials are in order is part of the new position for ARTHUR MINSON at Time Warner Cable in the Big Apple. Mr. M’s new official title is Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer, working under ROB MARCUS, Sr. VP and CFO. Arthur came to TW in 2006 from AOL, where he held a Sr. VP, Corporate Finance and Development title. He’s no stranger to TW, having worked for them in various capacities in the late 90’s as well as having been a TW auditor for Ernst & Young. The Georgetown grad holds two degrees, a BS in accounting as well as an MBA. Great news, Arthur!

W*USA in DC has news of two promotions in their news operation. Come January, LESLI FOSTER moves into the anchor chair for the 6 and 11pm casts in addition to anchoring the new consumer unit at the Gannett station. Also changing roles is new hire ANITA BRIKMAN, who will join W*USA from her slot at WPVI in Philly to anchor the new Health team while also taking on the 5 and 7pm news anchor duties. Wow, getting a promotion before you even start. That’s pretty cool. Both promotions came about when TRACEY NEALE, 6 and 11 co-anchor, made the decision to devote more time to her newly adopted 13-month old Ethiopian twins. Thanks ALLAN HORLICK, President and GM, for the info.

Dayton Ohio’s CW, Acme-owned WBDT, has a new Creative Services Director, thanks to a promotion. Click the link to WellDunne for the info as well as other TV marketing people.

