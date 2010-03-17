Peace in at Trifecta

Kristin Peace has been named senior vice president of creative affairs at Trifecta Entertainment. In her new role, she’ll lead Trifecta’s efforts to develop original programming.

Trifecta was founded in late 2005 by former MGM execs Shelley Brown, Hank Cohen, Michael Daraio and Scott Spungin. Since then, it’s distributed such off-net and off-cable series as The Hills, Punk’d and Cold Case Files to TV stations.

Recently, Trifecta has been making a push into original programming with such offerings as court strip Judge Heck, potential access show Tooned In and Hispanic drama Hacienda Heights.

Peace comes to Trifecta from TV Guide Network where she was VP of development, acquisitions and broadband development. She acquired Punk’d from Trifecta for TV Guide while at the network.

Prior to her work at TV Guide, Peace was VP of programming and development at Paramount Domestic Television, now CBS, and VP of programming for cable network GSN.

Peace holds a BA from Princeton.