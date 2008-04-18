New Marketing People Everywhere

Show of hands…anybody spend any time in Kalamazoo, Michigan? Summers maybe? Yeah, me too. Love it there and there’s news about a new Creative Services Manager at the Freedom Communications station, WWMT. MARK BISHOP (that’s him in the pic) is the man in questions, and you can find out all about him when you click here.

Another marketing move made yesterday. Hearst Argyle’s WBAL in Baltimore has upped their Assistant Promotion Manager to Creative Services Director. Learn about STEPHEN BAMONTI by clicking here.

Oxygen Media has a new Vice President, Advertising Sales in the form of MICHAEL DUPONT. Michael will report to both STEVE MANDALA, Executive Vice President, Cable Ad Sales for NBCU, abnd LAUREN ZALAZNICK, President of Bravo Media and Oxygen Media. Michael has an MBA from NTU’s Stern School of Biz and has worked for AOL’s Entertainment sector and at MTV as a sales type as well. Congrats, Michael!

SUSAN SCHROEDER must be thrilled. NY-based MSG Media, the sleek name for Madison Square Garden Media, has created a position just for her. She’s been named their Vice President of Marketing Partnerships and Client Services. Reports to LEW SHERR. Susan is a Cornell grad who has an MBA from Montclair State, as well as a lot of great experience in the world of sports and entertainment marketing, including working with Mercedes Benz and Porsche. Congrats.

