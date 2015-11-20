Network Television Is Dead, It Says on CBS

A lot of people talk about the death of network television. It was a bit of a surprise to read about it on CBS.

Following Thursday night’s episode of The Big Bang Theory, ironically one of TV’s most-watched shows, one of producer Chuck Lorre’s now-you-see-it-now-you-don’t vanity cards appeared with an epitaph.

:Here’s what the card said

R.I.P.

Network Television

1948-2015

CBS recently announced that it was bringing back the series Star Trek, but not for the CBS network, for a streaming video on demand system called CBS All Access. In lieu of flowers, CBS has requested that mourners send them six bucks a month.

Another funny thing. I caught this because I was watching Life in Pieces on a DVR, the digital device accused of sucking the life out of the TV business.