NBCU Execs leaving as Comcast comes in

As expected, executives are departing NBC Universal in droves as Comcast’s new management takes over.

So far, studio chief Angela Bromstad, scheduling chief Mitch Metcalf, and now international president Peter Smith all have departed the company.

The closure of the Comcast deal means new management across all parts of NBC Universal. Bromstad and Metcalf both would now report to new NBCU Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt, who joined the company a month ago, while Smith was to have reported to Jeff Shell, newly named president of NBCU International and Comcast’s former president of programming. According to Deadline.com, Smith felt “edged out” by Shell.

Meanwhile, there also have been some new arrivals at NBC Universal, with Nicolas Lehman coming over from Plum TV to run NBC Universal’s new Entertainment and Digital Networks and Integrated Media division. His first task should be to shorten the name of that division.

In other moves:

Kevin Frazier and Chris Jacobs are effectively switching jobs, with Frazier becoming Lara Spencer’s co-anchor on CBS Television Distribution’s The Insider and Jacobs becoming a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight.

JoAnn Alfano, Lifetime’s head of development, is departing the network, which just sawArmy Wives open to strong fifth season.

Deborah Spera, president of television for The Mark Gordon Co., is leaving the production company in June to become an independent producer. Mark Gordon is the production company behind such female-friendly series as Army Wives and Grey’s Anatomy.