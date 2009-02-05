Myrick heats up Florida

Taking his first spin as a Creative Services Director is HEATH MYRICK, now at home in the CSD office at Hearst’s WPBF in sunny Palm Beach, FL. Before heading to Florida, trading his long johns for cut-offs, Heath was Ass’t CSD at sister station WTAE in chilly Pittsburgh. No word on whether he celebrated the Steelers Super Bowl win under the palms. Congrats Mr. Heath.

