Music, Digital and Local

Frank Gari Music is probably what you hear when you tune into your favorite local newscast, no matter where you live. They handle about 350 stations, so your chances of hearing Gari music under your news…quite high. They’ve made some big changes, and you can hear all about t heir marketing and the like by clicking here.

NBC U is looking to the future, particularly their Digital Distribution Division and there are promotions to discuss. Now full-fledged members of the V ice President Club are JENNIFER BOUDREAUX, CHIP CANTER and MICHAEL SCHREIBER. Jennifer is VP of Sales Business Development and has quite the resume, being named one of WICT’s Rising Leaders program participants as well as being the youngest VP ever at inDEMAND. Chip is VP of Wireless Platform Development and yeah, he’s done all kind of amazing wireless things, like put Heroes on the phone. He’s also worked at Entriq, Inc. Michael is VP of Sales Business Development. He’s also worked in Business Development for the NBC Stations’ ad sales group and the CNBC International team within the NBC Strategic Partnership Group. Way to go, ya’ll.

Got two local TV announcements to share, starting with Ms. JACKIE BRADFORD who has just been named President and GM of NBC’s KNSD in gorgeous San Diego. Jackie makes the switch from her title of Finance Director of NBC’s WRC in DC. Her boss is now JOHN WALLACE, President of NBC Local Media. The U of VA grad has an interesting background…GE Capital Real Estate Services and various financial leadership roles within GE plus she worked for Senator Richard Bryan on Capital Hill. Congrats!

Over in lovely Memphis on the banks of the mighty Mississippi comes word that BILL LANE has been named VP and General Sales Manager of FOX 13, WHBQ-TV. Bill is a FOX man, having spent most of his career working for affiliates of the net. He makes this transition from being at FOX13 in Richmond, VA, where he was GM, SM and GSM. Bill’s has also held posts with WTTE in Columbus, Ohio and stations in Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Louisville. Great to hear!

