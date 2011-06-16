Morse to head Bloomberg Television

Several executive announcements today:Andrew Morse has been named head of Bloomberg Television, reporting to Andy Lack, CEO of the Bloomberg Media Group. Morse comes over to Bloomberg from ABC News Digital. In his new job, Morse will oversee editorial, programming, operations and development for Bloomberg Television, a global 24-hour business news channel that reaches more than 270 million homes worldwide. He’ll also work across Bloomberg’s print, radio, mobile and digital media properties.

Prior to working on the ABC News digital team, Morse was executive producer of Good Morning America’s weekend edition, and was a senior producer for World News Saturday and Sunday. From 2002-2005, he was ABC News’ Asia bureau chief and producer. From 1998-2001, Morse was an assignment editor and producer in ABC News’ London bureau. He got his start in the ABC News’ Washington bureau as a production bureau, and began working for ABC News.com when it launched in 1997.

Anand Kini is joining NBCUniversal as senior vice president of strategic planning and development, reporting to Patricia Fili-Krushel, NBCU’s EVP.

Kini comes over to NBCU from Comcast Cable Communications where he was SVP of financial planning and analysis. He joined Comcast in late 2007 from gaming company Activision, where he was VP of financial planning. Prior to that, he was director of financial planning for Disney’s Parks and Resorts division.

Kini graduated from Wesleyan University in Connecticut with a bachelor of arts in Economics, and received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Stephen Wong has been named vice president of audience strategy for the Fox Group. Audience Strategy was recently formed at the Fox Group to “identify programming and operational opportunities that reflect diverse perspectives and therefore drive ratings and revenue,” according to the press release announcing Wong’s appointment.

Prior to joining the Fox Group, Wong was SVP and head of business development and operations at Fox Look, a company specializing in international licensing and production of unscripted programming.

Wong also has been a business and legal affairs consultant to companies such as Sony Pictures Television International Productions, Mark Burnett Productions, Fuse Network, Creative Contraband and F/AME. Prior to that, he was SVP and head of business affairs for GRB Entertainment, the production company behind A&E’s Intervention and many other programs.

Wong is an attorney by trade, and worked as a business transactions associate at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld, and as a paralegal at DreamWorks SKG and at O’Melveny and Myers.

He earned his J.D. from UCLA School of Law and his bachelor’s in criminal justice from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.