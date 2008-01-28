Mobile, Atlanta and NYC...it all falls together

Crackle isn’t just a sound. It’s a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company that that showcases and distributes pioneering video programming from well-known and undiscovered talent. And Crackle has a new VP of Marketing. Welcome MARY RAY, who’s already hard at work on the branding part of her job. She reports to JOSH FELSER, founder and co-president of Crackle, which is based in Sausalito. Oh, like how lucky are THEY? Ms. Ray holds an MBA from the College of William and Mary in Virginia and comes over from mobile video company Sonopia, where she handled partnership marketing. Great news!

Speaking of Mobile, the ability to move and not the city in Alabama, comes word that Disney ESPN Media Networks has a new VP of Mobile Distribution. He’s TIM CONNOLLY. It’s a brand new job, but Tim isn’t brand new to the mobile field, aka wireless. He’s been with Ericsson doing all kinds of cool wireless stuff for AT&T and T-Mobile. Based in NYC, Tim has an MBA and a Masters in Public Policy from the University of Maryland. He’s even founded his own gourmet coffee company. How cool is that?

ADAM WILHELM is a Kentucky basketball fan, and he attended classes at the Wildcats home in Lexington as well. Good thing he’s going to Clear Channel’s CBS affil WKRC Cincinnati, which is not that far from Rupp Arena. Adam’s a news producer who’s been at another CBS affil, WGCL in Atlanta. The Louisville native won’t be far from home either. Cincy is about a hundred miles from Derby Town.

Speaking of Atlanta, ELLEN ROSSON has been named vice president of fulfillment for the Comcast Southern Division, which is headquartered there. Rossen has worked with Comcast, Time Warner and TeleCable all over the south, and is getting ready to celebrate her 25th anniversary in the cable biz. Cool!

Finally, word of a new hire at CNN/US. JAY KERNIS is coming aboard as Managing Editor, giving up his slot as Sr. VP of Programming for NPR. Jay’s been with NPR as well as CBS News. He’ll be based in New York and report directly to NANCY LANE, Sr. VP of Newsgathering. A grad of the University of Maryland, he’s also been honored as a Distinguished Journalism Alumnus in 2006. Congrats Jay!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.