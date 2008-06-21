From Miami to LA, NBC and Jake

NBC’s Miami station, which is gorgeous btw, is losing their VP of Sales. LARRY OLEVITCH has been upped to Senior Vice President, Local Media Sales for NBC’s Local Media group, effective immediately and he’ll report to MARK LUND, EVP of Sales, NBC Local Media Division. Larry came to Miami from being Local and National Sales Manager and Research Director for West Palm’s WPTV, just up I-95. He’s also worked at WEWS in Cleveland and began his career in C-town for Viacom Cable. No word if the Bowling Green grad is an Indians fan or if he’s a baseball guy at all. He’s lucky enough to stay in Miami in his new role, which no doubt makes his wife and three daughters happy.

More sales news from the other coast. From the company with a great name: Body by Jake Global (isn’t that fun…makes you want to call and listen to the receptionist say it) has hired two and promoted one. New to BJG is GREG DROBNICK taking on the role of Vice President of Business Development. Greg comes from being VP of Biz Dev at ProElite, a sports and entertainment group. He’s also worked in Development for A2 Holdings, which was founded by former KingWorld CEO Michael King. Also new to the company is Marketing Director LORI COLLINS, coming over from Global Product Marketing Manager and Director of Marketing Operations for e4l. The promotion at the LA based Jake is DARCY DARLING (is that a great name or what?) who is now Vice President of Direct Response. Congrats everybody…now quick: What is Jake’s last name? If you said STEINFELD, treat yourself to a low-fat smoothie!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.