MGM's Tuchman named president of AMC Networks' international division

Bruce Tuchman is the new president of AMC Networks/Sundance Channel Global’s international division.Based in New York, Tuchman joins AMC from MGM Worldwide Networks, where he had been president since 2001. In his new role, he’ll lead the global expansion of Sundance Channel and We tv, reporting to AMC Networks Chief Operating Officer Ed Carroll.

Prior to joining MGM, Tuchman was general manager of Nickelodeon Global Ventures and SVP of Nickelodeon New Media Ventures. Before that, he was VP of business affairs and senior counsel of international development for MTV.

Tuchman lives in Scarsdale, N.Y., with his wife, Pamela, and their two daughters.