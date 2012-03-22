Menzel moves up at WBDTD

Dan Menzel has been promoted to senior vice president of cable sales at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Anyone wondering why this happened, read this and all will be explained.

Menzel will continue to license Warner Bros. Entertainment’s programming - including TVshows, movies, animated series and digital productions - to pay TV, premium and basic cable nets and satellite services throughout the U.S.

Menzel returned to WBDTD in 2009 - just in time to take Big Bang out for sale — after working at Yahoo! as director of national sales. Before that, Menzel spent ten years at Warner Bros., most recently working as vice president of central sales in Chicago.

Prior to joining Warner Bros., Menzel was division manager at Twentieth Television’s Atlanta office. Prior to that, he was sales director at ITC, and a sales, planning and pricing analyst for the NBC owned and operated stations in New York. He began his career as a research analyst at Seltel.

Menzel graduated from Syracuse University, from which he holds dual bachelor of science degrees in communications and business.