Memphis and Reelz

Memphis bar-b-q and blues – that’s the future for TREVOR YANT, who’s trading this slot as Metro Atlanta area vice president for the Comcast system for the title Vice President and General Manager for Comcast in Elvis’ Memphis. A Southern guy by birth, he’s been with Comcast in Mobile, Alabama as well. Before he began his cable career, Trevor was an auditor for McNorton & Yeend, P.C. He’s an alum of University of South Alabama and a grad of Comcast’s Executive Leadership Forum. Great news, Trevor. Enjoy life along the Mississippi.

Branding pro LORI WALLACE has been named the VP of Advertising Sales Marketing for the all-movie ReelzChannel. She’s coming over from 8 years at Scripps where she was VP of Ad Sales and has a background at ABC as well. She’ll be working out of NYC and report to AMY JO WAYNE, Sr VP Ad Sales. Congrats!

