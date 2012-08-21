McGuire promoted to EVP, current programming, Telepictures

David McGuire has been promoted to executive vice president of current programming at Telepictures Productions, the first-run production arm of Warner Bros. Television. McGuire will report to Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Telepictures’ president.

“David has grown up at Telepictures, starting as a production assistant at Jenny Jones 22 years ago,” said Estey McLoughlin in a statement. “He has been instrumental to our success over the last two decades. David has done a masterful job with Ellen, which just had its best year ever, building our formidable integration business while continuing to successfully launch, grow and reinvent our shows.”

In his new position, McGuire will continue to oversee all aspects of Telepictures’ current programming activities for Ellen, TMZ, Judge Mathis and The People’s Court and in addition, Let’s Ask America, a new interactive game show premiering on Scripps stations in fall 2012.

A 22-year veteran of Telepictures, McGuire has been senior vice president of programming and development since May 2007. Prior to that, McGuire had been vice president of programming and development since May 2003, after transitioning from his role in production at Jenny Jones.