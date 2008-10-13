Marketing Monday plus Development and Ops

It’s a promotion for SUSAN KANTOR, who is now the Executive VP of a new marketing structure at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, aka WBDTD. The former Sr. VP will be in charge of marketing for both distribution operation WBDTD and production arm Telepictures Prods. Susan has restructured the marketing arm, grabbing Flip Creative’s DEBBIE BRUNNER as VP of creative, and also brought onboard former Sega promo guy Clint Manny as VP of marketing. Other team members are former VP of marketing of Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution MAURY LEITNER in a new slot called VP, marketing and advertising of WBDTD and SHELEY CLARK who is Manager, Promotions. Susan reports to WBDTD Prez KEN WERNER. It’s all happening in LA, of course. Good job one and all.

On the other side of the country, 14 year Discovery vet ROGER HENRY has been appointed Vice President of Programming and Development for the Science Channel after serving as VP of Programming for Discovery Health Media, which includes Discovery Health Channel and FitTV. He’s no stranger to the Science Channel – he was the VP of Programming at one time. The Wharton School (UPA) grad has also been a field rep for Nielsen down in Dunedin, FL. Congrats

New York news today involves Fuse, who has hired ED RUSSO as vice president of Network Operations. Russo reports directly to Matt Farber, executive vice president, Programming, Development and Digital, and will be responsible for developing and overseeing the day-to-day operations within the Production Operations and Post Production departments. Ed comes from Lifetime where he was VP of Post Production and was with Lifetime for 20 years. He’s got a degree in communications from Adelphi U. Great news!

