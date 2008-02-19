Marketing Monday?

Marketing Mondays…that might be a theme. Perhaps it will stick. We’ll see. This being Tuesday, I’m sure it won’t work for this week…but it seems like Monday after the day off, don’t you think?

Notre Dame grad LYNN KADRI is the person to know at ESPN. She’s the one who puts together the net’s hospitality and ticket operations. And she’s been promoted. She’s now officially Vice President, Special Events Marketing for the Bristol, CT based sports net. She’s based in NYC, of course. Where they know how to entertain! She’s worked for ESPN.com, ESPN the Magazine and the Chicago White Sox. Great news, Lynn.

Silver Spring, Maryland based TV ONE has named a new VP of Creative Services. That’s SCOTTPERKINS in the picture, but you can get the whole story by clicking here.

Great Name alert! ELEO HENSLEIGH. The Marketing guru has a new job. Click here to find out where she’s gone now that she’s left Disney-ABC Cable Networks Group.

The Dominion of Virginia, now celebrating it’s 400th birthday (and the area doesn’t look a day over 100!) has news. STEPHEN SCHMIEDER has been named to Virginia Statewide Business Manager at Cox Media. The USC grad (go Trojans!) holds an MBA from the University of Maryland and makes the transition from his former employer, Professional Student Loan Services, LLC where he was a Partner and Financial Manager. Prior to that, he held the position of Program Director for Capital One in Richmond. Shall we ask what’s in his wallet?

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.