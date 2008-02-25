It’s Monday…so it’s time to start with a focus on marketing. Yep, Marketing Monday it is. From now on. Count on it. And our marketing spotlight shines on the sports cable Yes Network, which is the place for the Yankees and the Nets, which you would know if you lived up east and were a Yankees or Nets fan. JOHN BRUECKNER has been upped from Creative Director On-Air Promotions to Vice President of On-Air Promotions. FRANK DIGRACI’S new title is Coordinating Producer/Producer of the New Jersey Jets telecasts after he had been a producer across the board at YES. John is a Wittenberg grad with a Masters from BU who’s worked at MTV, CNN, Cartoon Net, and Comedy Central. DiGraci’s a Maryland U grad who’s been doing sports from the get-go for such entities as Fox Sports Net and MSG. These guys must be the happiest two around…fulltime sports gigs with pay! Congrats.

Public Affairs are right next to Marketing on the jobs pie chart. Down in Atlanta, JIM HATCHER, Senior Vice President of Law and Policy at Cox Communications has named NECOLE MERRITT to Vice President of Public Affairs. Necole is a Northwest U grad with a Masters from Cal State Northridge and she comes to Cox from AT&T.

PR is also right there in the marketing world, which leads us to ALEX DUDLEY’s promotion at Time Warner Cable. Alex is the new Vice President of Public Relations. He’s a Columbia grad whose background includes working for Dan Klores Communications. Good news, Alex.

And to wrap up today’s info session, let’s hear it for ANNE SLATE who’s been hired to anchor at Chicago’s CBS2, which is also known as WBBM in the world of call letters. Anne will be buying a new wardrobe when she moves from San Diego (temps in the 70’s) where she was working at KNSD. This is cool – she’s also lived and worked in London and Sydney. Other stations on her resume include KMOV in St. Louis, KCCI in Des Moines and KTKA in Topeka. Congrats Anne!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.