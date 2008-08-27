Marketing and Development

Making the move from Terre Haute, Indiana’s WTWO, WFXW (NBC and FOX respectively) to the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre market’s WBRE and WYOU (NBC and CBS respectively) is CHRIS O’NEAL. He’s taking on Creative Services Director slot and keeping it in the Nexstar family. That’s Chris in the picture with his wife, daughter and soon-to-be daughter’s picture. For more info on Chris, click here.

Speaking of marketing, over at FX comes word that SALLY DAWS has been promoted. Her new title is Senior Vice President of Marketing. She’s been at the cable channel since right after they launched in ’94 and will report to Exec VP of marketing STEPHANIE GIBBONS. Sally’s focus right now is the upcoming Sons of Anarchy.

BETH GREENWALD is jumping from being a Sr. Development Exec at New Line TV to the VP of Original Programming and Series Development for E! Entertainment. It’s an LA based position. Beth has had a wealth of experience, including being an exec at RDF USA and working in series development at MTV. Add to that impressive resume work in independent film, at ICM and in feature development for Spyglass Entertainment. Congrats Beth!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.