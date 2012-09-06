Luegenbiehl expands comedy duties at ABC Entertainment Group

Kelly Luegenbiehl has been promoted to vice president of domestic and international comedy development at ABC Entertainment Group.In this position, Luegenbiehl oversees the development of ABC’s primetime comedy series, working with writers and producers from the moment the pitch is bought through the first season. In her international role, she heads up the search for international comedy talent and comedy formats in all territories abroad.

Some of the shows she has been directly responsible for include ABC’s new fall comedy series The Neighbors and How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life), as well as Suburgatory, Last Man Standing and The Middle, which is entering its fourth season. She was also on the team that developed Modern Family. She reports to Samie Falvey, senior vice president, comedy development, ABC Entertainment Group.

Previously, Luegenbiehl was vice president of network comedy, ABC Entertainment Group, since October 2009. She became director of comedy development in 2006 and was promoted to executive director in 2008.

Prior to joining ABC, Luegenbiehl worked for Bravo as part of NBC’s Associates Program, where she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her work on Kathy Griffin’s My Life on the D-List. Other series developed at Bravo include Millionaire Matchmaker, Work Out and Flipping Out. She began her career in NBC’s Page program, later becoming drama development coordinator and assistant to Katherine Pope. She also worked at NBC as a coordinator in comedy and drama.

Luegenbiehl received her bachelor’s degree from Pomona College, where she majored in media studies and international relations and played varsity water polo for four years. While still an undergrad, she interned at KPCC, the NPR affiliate in Pasadena, and worked at her college radio station, KSPC.