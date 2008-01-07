Lots of news from the folks at COX

Looks like we have news…lots of it…all from the COX folks. Get ready…

Promotionally speaking, DENISE MYERS is the new Director of On DEMAND and Pay-Per-View Marketing and will be working with BOB NOCERA, Director of New Marketing, New Video Services. She’s been with COX for seven years and before that was Marketing and Promotions Manager for Time Warner Cable of NYC. The State U of NY at Albany grad won the WICT Rising Star Award in 2006. Great to hear, Denise.

COURTNEY WOOD was promoted to Director of Acquisition Marketing Campaigns. She’ll be working with TONY MALDONADO, VP of Acquisition and Marketing Sciences. Yep, that’s what the press release said…marketing sciences. Courtney, who holds a degree from Univ of Central Florida as well as a masters from Mercer U, was the Manager of Retail and Affiliate Marketing and Manager of Marketing Communications Strategy before the promotion. She’s also worked as Senior Manager of Creative Services for Cingular Wireless.

In the same department – RACHEL HUBSCHER is now Director of Creative Services. She has a background in Account Service at BBDO in Atlanta as well as having several titles while in Atlanta, including Manager of Video Advertising and Manager of Branding and Advertising Strategy. She’s got a degree from Boston U.

Leaving the world of creativity for the world of money, JACK POLISH has been promoted to Executive Director, Financial Reporting and Compliance. He’s a CPA with a background at Coke and Deloitte & Touche. Good work, Jack. He’ll be working with WILLIAM J. FITZSIMMONS, Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President of Accounting and Financial Planning.

And last but not least, before leaving the COX PR corral, MARK MCGUIRE (not the ball player) is the new VP of Solutions Delivery, working with SCOTT HATFIELD, SrVP and CIO. It’s all IT stuff, and that makes it totally important, she points out, fingers on her laptop. Mark’s got degrees from Bowling Green State U and Ohio State. Good to hear, Mark!

Glad to see the PR folks at COX were busy with great news over the holidays. Thanks for the info.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.