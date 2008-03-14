Lookin' Ahead

It’s a rock day on Wall Street today, which is probably making for a rough couple of hours for Cox Communications’ recently named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, MARK F. BOWSER. Yep, he’s the one in charge of the dollars for the broadcast giant, as well as mergers, acquisitions and programming. Mark calls Altoona, PA his hometown, and his first job out of Penn State, where he got a degree in accounting and finance, was with the FBI. He’s worked for companies you see on the blue chip list: Dell, GTE and Sprint. Mark reports to PATRICK ESSER, President of Cox. Congratulations!

Discovery has its eye on the future. With that in mind, they’ve promoted RANDY RIELAND (picture on right) to Senior Vice President of Interactive Media and named IAIN LANGRIDGE (pictured left) to Vice President of Interactive Media for both the Discovery Channel and the Science Channel. Iain (which is the Scottish spelling I believe) will report to Randy, who reports to the Prez and GM of Discovery, JOHN FORD. Randy’s been with the Silver Spring, MD based operation since ’95 and his last title was VP of New Media for the Discovery Channel. He’s a grad of Ohio U who is quite the writer. Besides writing and editing magazines such as Washingtonian, he also wrote a book. The New Professionals is about major league baseball 1970’s era. Iain comes over from AOL where he was VP of International Product Management. He’s an MBA (with distinction) from the London Business School and went to college in the UK at the University of Durham. Jolly good both of you!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.

