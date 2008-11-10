Little Rock and England

Yes, I missed you all too. So let’s not waste time and let’s get right to what’s happening! Starting in Little Rock, where marketing news is being made. Good thing, this being Marketing Monday and all. It’s musical Creative Services Director chairs in the Arkansas capital. Making the switch from NBC’s KARK to Allbritton’s ABC affiliate KATV is ROB THOMAS. That’s him on the right with his son. Rob’s an Arkansan, who’s lived most of his life in the state. He did put in a few years at the Columbia, SC CBS affil before returning to KARK. Rob, you keep living in places that are state capitals! Congrats.

Taking the vacant seat that Rob left at KARK is former KLRT - FOX creative PHIL WROBEL. Learn more about him on Well Dunne! blogsite and click here.

Across the pond, as they say of the Atlantic, MICHAEL ROSARIO has joined Axis Films as Client Technical Coordinator. He’s headquartered at Shepperton Studios in England. His background includes working at Panavision and Arri Media. Jolly good news, what!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.