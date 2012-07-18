Lewers named SVP, programming, at Discovery

Scott Lewers has been named Discovery Channel’s senior vice president of programming, overseeing program strategy for the flagship network and reporting to Eileen O’Neill, group president of Discovery and TLC Networks.Prior to Discovery, Lewers served as vice president of strategic multiplatform program planning and acquisitions at NBCUniversal’s Oxygen Media. Lewers began at Oxygen as director of programming, scheduling and planning.

Before coming to Oxygen, Lewers was at Lifetime Entertainment, serving as manager of programming, scheduling and acquisitions. He started at Lifetime as manager of programming research.

Prior to that, Lewers was senior analyst of primary research and development at Nielsen Media Research working with broadcast syndication clients.

Lewers received his bachelor’s of science degree in economics and business administration from Wagner College in Staten Island, New York.