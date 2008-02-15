Let's start with Marketing

Let’s start out with marketing news. Two moves, both in the southeast. GARY WOLVERTON has taken the CSD slot at FOX in Greenville, SC while in Atlanta, The Weather Channel has promoted LYNN BRINDELL. Check out details by clicking here.

Going hand in hand with Marketing is Research. That leads us to BARRY BLYN, who has joined ESPN as VP of Consumer Insights, reporting to ARTIE BULGRIN, Sr. VP Research and Sales Development. Blyn’s a Wolverine from the University of Michigan who comes to ESPN from Sterling Brands, where he held a Sr. VP Strategy title. At Sterling, he worked for clients A&E, the History Channel, and MTV. Barry also holds an MBA from NYU. Great!

DIANA WILKIN is bringing her vast experience running TV stations to her new job as President, Affiliate Relations for CBS TV Network. She’ll be reporting to LES MOONVES, head honcho at The Eye. She began her career selling syndicated shows on the west coast for Columbia Pictures TV. She’ll be leaving the CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach, WPTV, where she was President and GM. Tons of experience along the way include stations in Jacksonville, Wichita and Fresno. No word on when she begins…she might already be in place.

It’s a promotion for LA-based TEMPLE WILLIAMS, just named Sr. Vice President, Production at MTV Networks Entertainment Group. Yeah, it does include Comedy Central, TVLand, Spike and related websites. He’s putting his Theatre Degree from Chicago’s Northwestern to good use. He’s got a very interesting background, including freelance production work in Chicago and LA, managing The Lookingglass Theatre Company and serving as EP for the feature “The Dead Girl”.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.