'The Late Show' Debuts With Sabra Hummus

CBS expected its new late night host to be more sponsor friendly and open to integration and on the first Late Show episode, Stephen Colbert was munching on Sabra Hummus.

According to the show’s credits, Sabra paid “promotional considerations” to be a part of the show.

But Colbert appeared to give an even stronger endorsement to Oreos—the cookie rejected by Donald Trump because the factory that makes them is being moved to Mexico. Colbert finished an entire package, then recovered from a sugar coma long enough to break open another package. Later, first guest George Clooney brushed crumbs of his host’s face.

Since there was no note about a promotional announcement, I’m guessing pushing Oreos was Colbert’s idea. (Note: unpaid advertising works: I opened a package of Halloween Oreos with orange crème filling shortly after the cookies appeared on the show.)

The first episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was sponsored by Ford, and packed with ads for movies. Social media sites Facebook and YouTube also had spots.

CBS execs said that they had a strong upfront selling Colbert and that the network would have new categories of advertisers in late night with the new shows. They’re off to a running start.