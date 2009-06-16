Kelly to run Weigel stations

Molly Kelly has been promoted to station manager at Chicago’s Weigel Broadcasting Company.

In her new job, she will oversee the day-to-day operations of the marketing, promotion, content, programming and Web departments.

“We are pleased to promote her from within our station ranks. Since joining our station group almost 3 years ago, she has proven herself as a leader and someone who can get the job done,” said Neal Sabin, Weigel’s EVP, in a statement.

Kelly formerly was the director of marketing and promotions for the group’s Chicago stations. She also has helped launch This TV, a digital TV network and joint venture with MGM.

Prior to joining Weigel, Kelly was brand, advertising and promotion manager for the LIN TV stations in Grand Rapids, Mich. Prior to that, she produced promotions for those stations. She began her career at WISN Milwaukee in promotion, traffic and community affairs.

Kelly is an alum of Marquette University with a BA in broadcast communication. She’s s a native of Chicago’s Oak Park.