Just in from the steamy Southeast +

This just in…ERICA BRYANT has been promoted at Cox’s duopoly in Charlotte, NC. The UNC-Chapel Hill grad is going to get to sleep through the night instead of getting up before the sun does. She’s been named co-anchor with BLAIR MILLER of the WSOC 5:30 and th 10pm newscast on WAXN, the indie sister station. Erica has been on the Daybreak and Noon newscasts on WSOC. She’s definitely a Carolinian through and through, having worked in Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina before joining Cox in North Carolina. Good to hear! Enjoy the extra zzz’s.

Working in sports must be a guy’s big dream. And if so, then MATTHEW HONG is livin’ that dream. He’s been named VP and GM of Turner Sports Digital. He’s in charge of the entire new media portfolio, like NASCAR.COM, PGATour.com and PGA.com. The Harvard Law grad (impressive) who also holds a degree from North Carolina State reports to LENNY DANIELS, Turner Sports Sr. VP of Sports Production and New Media. Matthew, we’re doing the wave for ya!

San Francisco based OpenTV Corp has brought PAUL WOIDKE on board as Senior VP and GM, Advanced Advertising. He comes over from being Senior VP of Technology at Comcast Spotlight. Paul’s also been Senior VP and Chief Technology Officer for Adlink. Great to hear, Paul. Congrats!

