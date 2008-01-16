This Just in...KTVU retirement announced
By Kate Bacon
Veteran, which means he’s been around the block a few times, news anchor DENNIS RICHMOND is going to hang up his microphone and retire from his KTVU news slot come this May. He’s been there a few years…40 according to the press release. His last say is May 21 and his first day was April 29, 1968. Not many can claim a career as long as that and it’s sad to see a San Francisco-Oakland icon say adieu. His is a story that reads like an Horatio Alger story…he finished up a stint in the Army and drove to California with just $400 in his pocket. Began at the station as a clerk typist. Don’t you love stories like that? I’m sure you’ll hear more about him as the time comes for him to go home and write a fiction book and work on his golf game.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.